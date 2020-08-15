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FAKE TESTS = FAKE CASES = FAKE REASONS FOR LOCKDOWNS - MASS MURDER OF THE ELDERLY - DAVID ICKE
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54 views • August 15, 2020
DavidIcke


Whistleblower speaks out - https://www.bitchute.com/video/KfqJvRhKqH8e/
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cdcmaskvaccinednadavid ickedeathsvirusbill gatesmass murderelderlylockdowncovid-19fake testfake case
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