Historical Context of Weather Warfare, an interview with Jim Lee

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For decades, governments and researchers have explored the possibilities, limits, and consequences of weather modification, leaving behind a complex historical record that continues to fuel discussion today. From military programs to international agreements, the history of weather warfare raises important questions about science, policy, and accountability. Watch our latest interview for a deeper look at the documented history, evolving perspectives, and why this topic continues to generate debate around the world.
#WeatherHistory #HistoricalResearch #GlobalAffairs #ScienceDiscussion
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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