Kid Wish Network raised $127M, GAVE ‘actual’ CHILDREN just 2.5% - Joe Rogan

🤯 Kid Wish Network raised $127 million, GAVE ‘ACTUAL’ CHILDREN JUST 2.5% - Joe Rogan

“[Also] look at the Cancer Fund of America. Less than 1% went to the actual thing,” the prominent podcaster underscored.

Elon Musk reacted by writing on X that “when the scams run for long enough with no one paying attention, they literally send ZERO dollars to the kids.”

Kid Wish Network is a US-based charity that handles children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Trump’s TARIFF SURRENDER continues

After massive economic shock following Donald Trump's tariff landslide, the US now appears to be backtracking. The Trump administration has excluded some goods from the 'reciprocal tariffs', including:

🔸Equipment for making semiconductors

🔸Smartphones

🔸Computer processors

🔸Memory chips

🔸Hard drives