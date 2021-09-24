© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mayor Threatens To Charge Entire School Board For Child Pornography If They Don't Resign
Follow
1
Share
Report
272 views • September 24, 2021
An Ohio mayor received wild applause from parents after he threatened to charge members of the local school board with child pornography over a controversial lesson plan in which students were instructed to write about highly sexualized subject matter.
Before the mayor gave his impassioned ultimatum, concerned parents lashed out at the school board, reading directly from the controversial assignments their children were given.
#Education #PreProgramming #Conditioning #Pedophilia #SaveTheChildren
Before the mayor gave his impassioned ultimatum, concerned parents lashed out at the school board, reading directly from the controversial assignments their children were given.
#Education #PreProgramming #Conditioning #Pedophilia #SaveTheChildren
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.