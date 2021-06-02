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Proof: COVID is product of man-made manipulation
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134 views • June 02, 2021
Ben Swann, September, 2020
Suddenly, media is willing to actually look at the Wuhan Lab Leak Theory, but they are asking the wrong questions. I've been reporting on this for over a year. Today, I'm re-posting my exclusive interview with Dr. David Martin about the clear paper-trail of gain of function funding stretching back to 2013.
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https://www.youtube.com/c/BenSwann/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIsBVuzQK8U
Suddenly, media is willing to actually look at the Wuhan Lab Leak Theory, but they are asking the wrong questions. I've been reporting on this for over a year. Today, I'm re-posting my exclusive interview with Dr. David Martin about the clear paper-trail of gain of function funding stretching back to 2013.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
----------------
https://www.youtube.com/c/BenSwann/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIsBVuzQK8U
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