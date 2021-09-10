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Joe Rogan and the Horse De-Wormer Lies by MSM - by Ivory Hecker
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421 views • September 10, 2021
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Reposted from Ivory Hecker's Instagram channel, as this needs as much exposure as possible. So if you didn't know Joe Rogan recovered from COVID-19 in 3 days after taking Ivermectin, prescribed by his doctor, amongst other therapeutics also.
The false narrative on the fake establishment news, especially CNN, is that he took a dangerous, and unfounded 'horse dewormer'. Ivory does an excellent job showing the blatant lies from the CNN shills.
I shared information on Ivermectin with Doctors back in April 2020, and they are basically no longer friends. They didn't want to know, and would not even read one medical study. Doctors who took a Hippocratic oath are a bunch of money greedy, desensitized hypocrites, high on their own ego.
If you liked this video, then please show Ivory Hecker some love on her social media channels. @real.ivory on insta: https://www.instagram.com/real.ivory/
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
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Reposted from Ivory Hecker's Instagram channel, as this needs as much exposure as possible. So if you didn't know Joe Rogan recovered from COVID-19 in 3 days after taking Ivermectin, prescribed by his doctor, amongst other therapeutics also.
The false narrative on the fake establishment news, especially CNN, is that he took a dangerous, and unfounded 'horse dewormer'. Ivory does an excellent job showing the blatant lies from the CNN shills.
I shared information on Ivermectin with Doctors back in April 2020, and they are basically no longer friends. They didn't want to know, and would not even read one medical study. Doctors who took a Hippocratic oath are a bunch of money greedy, desensitized hypocrites, high on their own ego.
If you liked this video, then please show Ivory Hecker some love on her social media channels. @real.ivory on insta: https://www.instagram.com/real.ivory/
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
RECOMMENDED
---------------------------
Website Hosting, and Affordable Websites, SEO, Wordpress Tune Ups, and online services choose TEKIE.IO - https://www.tekie.io
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