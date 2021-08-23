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World's Deadliest Charity Shop
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48 views • August 23, 2021
Who is behind a secretive Milton Keynes charity shop that funds schoolgirls with explicit sex education and abortion referrals? I spent six months uncovering the truth about a secretive Charity Shop and the harm it has been doing to our young children in Milton Keynes. My story is an intricate web involving the Church and the local MK Community Foundation and Christian Foundation with a Vicar who sits on the board of both! "this is SO BRILLIANT WORDS FAIL ME ....had me in tears so much positive impact here I want the World to see this one" Mrs Wendy Walker (Luton U.K.)
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