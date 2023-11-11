Hamas Terrorists But Have Now Become The ‘Glorious Martyrs Of Palestine-NTEB-NOV 10 2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we have now passed the one month mark of the war between Israel and Hamas, and things continue to grow darker and more ominous by the day. Today is the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht — or the “Night of Broken Glass” — in 1938 in which the Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. Bias crimes in New York City increased by 124% in October compared to October 2022, according to the Police Department data released Wednesday. Police counted 101 bias incidents in New York City in October, up from 45 in October last year. Leading that surge was a spike in anti-Jewish incidents, of which 69 were reported last month in the city compared to 22 in October 2022 — a 214% increase, officials said. As all this is taking place, America is slowly sliding into open war in Iraq and Syria. It’s as if the whole world was being inexorably sucked into the end time scenarios laid out in your King James Bible, which just happens to be exactly what’s going on. We show you how the war in Gaza has gone way past just the Jews and the Palestinians.



