Practical Mystic | The Revealing Ep. 49

In this episode of The Revealing join host Shavon Ayala and special guest Nicole Frolick as they discuss what’s to come in 2024 and the how to heal to raise your vibration.





Find more of Nicole at nicolefrolick.com (all of her social media handles are Nicole Frolick) and as mentioned in the show, here is a link to her latest “All Signs”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jl5ylCP586Y&t=4314s





Turn harmful EMF radiation into healthy frequencies for the whole family with Omnia Radiation Balancer from Tim Sandars! Get a 10% DISCOUNT with code GETOMNIA at checkout or by shopping here:





https://www.omniaradiationbalancer.com/getomnia





Get rid of pain and shed pounds with quantum stickers from QE Strong with Rob Rene – use coupon code “GETQE” at check out for free shipping on their black Friday deals here: https://qestrong.com/ultimate-pain-relief-wellness-kit-black-friday-solution/





Or use coupon code “GETQE” to get 15% off site wide at: https://qestrong.com





Give the gift of health, energy, and vitality to pets, and other loved ones, or enjoy thicker, happier hair for yourself with truly amazing products from C60 Evo with Patty Greer and Chris Burres at a discount here:





https://www.c60evo.com/ref/theRevealing/





Give the gift of purified air on the go for travel on the road, in the air and in hotel rooms or for the whole family in a spacious home, from Vollara with Anna Khait or give other products from their increible menu at a discount and take advantage of this month’s special offerings, especially as to the pure air, here: https://www.vollara.com/give





Or give some other incredible gifts like pure water for the whole house, incredible and healthy sleep with a grounding mattress, with the following amazing products by contacting Anna at [email protected] or 347-309-5905 let her know you learned about them here and get 5% off or free shipping, don’t wait! Find out more here: http://healthyhometechs.com/





Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast version below:





AMP INSIDER: Talk with our show hosts live on “Ask The Expert”. Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!





When You Subscribe Now + Use the Code ‘REVEALING’ You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –





https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/REVEALING





It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING PATRIOT.TV!

It’s Patriots like you, who help fund our efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KEPHDvAMPNEWS





GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:

https://GoldCare.com/ampnews





Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at: https://rbls.us/NoToxins





To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666





Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at: http://www.GetAnAnnuity.com





To Purchase ASEA products Go To: https://shopasea.com/AMPNews

For ASEA information text Bridgette at 662-255-4971 to sign up for the free Q and A.





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ and ‘PTV’ For Special Discounts & Rates:





Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Micronic Silver – The Very Best in Natural Health Care: https://micronicsilver.net/





Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY





Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels

Thousands of Movies & TV Series

Stream on up to 5 devices at a time

No Contract & No Hidden Fees

Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com





Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business! Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us