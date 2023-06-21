No Essential Differences Between Trump and Biden

This is a video which compares Trump and Biden across 32
issues which, when critically reflected upon, seem to indicate that there are
no essential differences between the two individuals when considered in terms
of the metric of sovereignty. They each speak, in their own way, about the
ideas of "freedom", "rights", "democracy",
"justice", and so on, but, when one examines the things that they do,
or don't do, then, whatever differences exist between the two individuals tend
to be superficial in character – that is differences based on style, taste, and
personality rather than being a function of essential, substantive, guiding
principles. As indigenous people might say, the two aforementioned men seem to
speak with forked tongues. In other words, they both are committed to speaking
about political and economic ideologies rather than being committed to the
principles of republicanism – the kind of principles to which Presidents (as
well as members of Congress and the Judiciary) should be committed and the sorts
of principles that are being guaranteed in Article IV, Section 4 of the
Constitution. Nothing in the Constitution will work unless it is engaged
through the qualities at the heart of republicanism, which is a moral
philosophy that arose during the Enlightenment, and, consequently, emerged at a
time that was not all that long before the transition took place which
transformed people, states, and colonies into a country. Republicanism is not a
political ideology but, rather, it gives expression to a way of treating people
as human beings who matter – both individually and collectively -- rather than
serving as a set of political techniques for treating people – both
individually and collectively -- as political pawns who are to be manipulated
into serving the vested interests of the overlords who are seeking to control
money, resources, property, and the live of people. Furthermore, the apparent
absence of the principles of republicanism in the actions and lives of Trump
and Biden go a long way to explaining why both of their presidencies (along
with virtually any other president one might wish to cite) were, and are,
disasters for "We the People."
