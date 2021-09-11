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AUSTRALIA - Historic Supreme Court Lawsuit Filed, Attorney Speaks Out
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290 views • September 11, 2021
Matthew Hopkins is an Australian attorney who has filed an historic lawsuit in the Supreme Court of New South Wales. The lawsuit targets the tyrants responsible for implementing the New World Order down under, the prototype for the West!
https://rumble.com/vmbv2r-australia-historic-supreme-court-lawsuit-filed-attorney-speaks-out.html
https://rumble.com/vmbv2r-australia-historic-supreme-court-lawsuit-filed-attorney-speaks-out.html
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