Truth and Righteousness

The Falling away from Faith of Christian Denominations. Have you ever wondered what was Jesus talking about in John 16:33 KJV or why 2 Tim 3:12 KJV? The devil has joined the church with his ministers of righteousness (2 Cor 11:13-15) and you won't see what was spoken of unless you follow the righteousness and gospel taught to the disciples and what they knew as the cost associated with it in Acts 14:22 KJV.



