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NeoCoV: The next bioterrorist release?
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72 views • February 05, 2022
Are they done with the variants? Was Omicron the wild type teaser or was it the next step in developing an airborne MERS? Join me as we explore the crossover mini limits that have to be overcome in order to wipe out civilization. Are we looking at the 3rd phase of the New World Order in the Rockefeller’s ‘Operation Lockstep’?
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