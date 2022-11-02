Miles Guo: I warned him that his country would die by Xi’s hand if he continued cooperating with the CCP

11/01/2022 Miles Guo: I have a very important friend who felt very sorry for what the Chinese people have been suffering, and wanted to influence Xi Jinping at his upcoming meeting with Xi, but I told him he wouldn’t be able to make it. I also warned him that his country would die by Xi’s hand if he continued cooperating with the CCP en
