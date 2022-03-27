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Trudeau Humiliated By EU Parliament: "You're A Dictator!"
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391 views • March 27, 2022
MIRRORED from JustinCredibleTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzONlWIRnUE&;t=414s
When the PM gave a speech about the Freedom Convoy to the European Parliament, looking for support and applause, he instead got roasted and ridiculed. And one Member of Parliament, MEP Cristian Terhes from Croatia simply refused to show up for the speech because of his disgust for Trudeau. Now that's telling.
Read the statement from him, translated in this Twitter thread:
https://twitter.com/cosminDZS/status/1506762224622190595?t=gs0eipf8foAO2VNrEV8AyQ&;s=19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzONlWIRnUE&;t=414s
When the PM gave a speech about the Freedom Convoy to the European Parliament, looking for support and applause, he instead got roasted and ridiculed. And one Member of Parliament, MEP Cristian Terhes from Croatia simply refused to show up for the speech because of his disgust for Trudeau. Now that's telling.
Read the statement from him, translated in this Twitter thread:
https://twitter.com/cosminDZS/status/1506762224622190595?t=gs0eipf8foAO2VNrEV8AyQ&;s=19
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