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Trudeau Humiliated By EU Parliament: "You're A Dictator!"
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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391 views • March 27, 2022
MIRRORED from JustinCredibleTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzONlWIRnUE&;t=414s
When the PM gave a speech about the Freedom Convoy to the European Parliament, looking for support and applause, he instead got roasted and ridiculed. And one Member of Parliament, MEP Cristian Terhes from Croatia simply refused to show up for the speech because of his disgust for Trudeau. Now that's telling.

Read the statement from him, translated in this Twitter thread:
https://twitter.com/cosminDZS/status/1506762224622190595?t=gs0eipf8foAO2VNrEV8AyQ&;s=19
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemicvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia lieseu parliamentcovid 19justin rudeau
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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