(18.) Super Soldier Talk - Jimmy Paine - Star Trek Enterprise

Stardate 76567.7





James Rink here I am the host of the Super Soldier Talk podcast, and a super soldier, was used in the secret space program. It is my honor to share the story of other voices of those who have endured similar.





Today, we are honored to hear from Jimmy Paine, who, as Captain Jim Paine, inspired the iconic character of Captain Jim Kik. During his command of the Enterprise, a Vulcan-built starship crafted in the 1960s, Captain Paine and his crew undertook extraordinary missions, including the rescue of none other than the Loch Ness Monster. In a daring operation, the Enterprise crew airlifted the creature aboard their ship’s hull, ensuring its safe passage to Vulcan. This mission, later inspiring the Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home storyline. Throughout his service aboard the United Federation of Worlds Star Ship Enterprise, Captain Paine worked alongside Spock and Lieutenant Uhura—both, as history reveals, were 4-foot-tall elves hailing from the world of Vulcan.





As a Super Soldier, Jimmy Paine, known as "Captain Dallas," for his distinguished service within the secret space program, spanning from 1959 to 1996. Over these years, Dallas undertook numerous highly classified missions, serving as a shuttlecraft pilot for the Tall White warriors at the legendary Area 51 and venturing into uncharted territories of time travel alongside the Montauk Boys at Camp Hero. His work also included service with the Weyland Corporation, where he encountered a xenomorph on LV-426, the real-life inspiration for the infamous creature in Aliens.





Dallas’s career took him across planets and moons, from Mars to Titan and Earth’s own Moon. On Mars in 1974, he and Duncan O’finoian came upon the enigmatic broken statue of a colossal humanoid face, a haunting reminder of civilizations past. During another mission, he encountered the so-called "Tommy Knockers," formidable muscular Tall Greys lurking in Martian caves.





On Titan, Dallas served at an extensive underground base, where he faced a creature ominously referred to as “IT”—a monster reminiscent of the Montauk experiments, a fierce Bigfoot-like being that grew stronger with each attack.





Dallas’s achievements also extend to covert missions from Vandenberg Air Force Base, including the legendary Apollo 20 mission. Accompanied by William Rutledge, he encountered EB Mona Lisa, an Oriental-featured humanoid, a testament to the truth behind the Apollo 20 footage on YouTube, which he asserts is genuine.





It is with profound respect that we recognize Captain Jimmy Paine, for his courage and steadfast contributions to the realms beyond our known universe.





He also have Dr Johnny Delirious





Forward a message to Jimmy: [email protected]





In the early 1980s, Dr. Johnny Delirious collaborated with one of the pioneering scientists in Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis (HTMA), a breakthrough modality at the time. By the 1990s, unaware that he was living with life-threatening Hepatitis C and a staggering viral load of 12 million, Dr. Johnny was suffering from severe liver cirrhosis, with 96% scar tissue. His health in critical decline, he was forced to sell his business, facing a bleak prognosis: only six months to live unless he received a liver transplant, which his doctors insisted was his only hope. But Dr. Johnny refused the procedure—a choice his doctors deemed irrational, even “delirious.”





However, Dr. Johnny had an ace up his sleeve. Drawing on advanced knowledge gained through his own alien abduction experiences, he used laboratory science to unlock a unique path to recovery. Against all odds, he healed himself completely. Now celebrated as a Master Survivor, bestselling author, and radio host, Dr. Johnny shares his expertise, backed by over 40 years in the health industry, empowering others through his extraordinary journey and professional insights.

Dr. Delirious Contact information is: https://www.themastersurvivoruniversity.com, [email protected], Cell - 972 825 7912





Original Record Date: December 4th, 2024





