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Video: Rand Paul Confronts Genital Mutilation Cult Leader
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141 views • February 26, 2021
Video: Rand Paul Confronts Genital Mutilation Cult Leader
Senator Rand Paul confronted transgender Health and Human Services nominee Rachel Levine on her backing of underage body mutilation without parental consent.
https://banned.video/watch?id=603840b75d2c161c2bf89edb
Senator Rand Paul confronted transgender Health and Human Services nominee Rachel Levine on her backing of underage body mutilation without parental consent.
https://banned.video/watch?id=603840b75d2c161c2bf89edb
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