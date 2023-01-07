TRACKING THE CHRONOGARCHY & THE ANTICHRIST

TRACKING THE CHRONOGARCHY & THE ANTICHRISTThree Prophetic New Books by futurist Alfred Lambremont Webre





“Time Screen:The 100-year Chronogarchy Plot to break up America using Time Travel, Trump & Treason”

by Alfred Lambremont Webre (Author)

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B73MPTTT





“2022 Diary:

Tracking a Secret 100-year Chronogarchy Plot to Break Apart America”

By Alfred Lambremont Webre

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BNGRC78P





“Tracking the AntiChrists”

By Alfred Lambremont Webre

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BGCWGV6T





In his new book “Tracking the AntiChrists,” futurist Alfred Lambremont Webre, originator of the Sciences of Exopolitics and of the Omniverse in his iconic books Exopolitics and the Omniverse Trilogy, applies the Spiritual remote viewing tests of Chapter 13 of the Book of Revelation to the many public candidates for prophesized global AntiChrist emerging in our post-modern Era: Chronogarchy Deep State; Sentient AI Artificial Intelligence; Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS); Donald Trump; The Rothschilds; The Pope; Prince William; Vladimir Putin; King Charles III; CCP: Chinese Communist Party; False Second Coming & More.





16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.





“Tracking the AntiChrists” shows that the prophesized planetary AntiChrist will manifest immediately prior to the prophesized “Second Coming” of Jesus, the human manifestation of the Creator God of our Local Universe. As with Alfred’s ground-breaking 2022 book “A Revelation on the Life and Teachings of Jesus” (UniverseBooks.com), his new book “Tracking the AntiChrists” shows that Earth has not yet reached the Golden Age time of the Second Coming of Christ. Hence, none of the named “AntiChrist” world figures of our post-modern era are the prophecized “AntiChrist”. They are “wannabe” AntiChrists.





In his new book “Tracking the AntiChrists”, Alfred sets out Spiritual practices, and community and global policies to assist in creating New Earth conditions for a Golden Age time of the Second Coming of Christ.





About Author Alfred Lambremont Webre





Futurist Alfred Lambremont Webre is a change agent whose principal activities are (1) founding the science of Exopolitics through his 2000 book Exopolitics, (2) discovery of the Omniverse 2014 as the 3rd major cosmological body after the Universe and the Multiverse through which humanity understands the cosmos, as set out in his 2014 book DEO: Dimensional Ecology of the Omniverse, (3) promulgation of the Positive Future Equation [PFE] though which humans co-create a positive future on planet Earth, published in his 2017 book My Journey Landing Heaven on Earth, (4) public exposé in his book Chronogarchy, of an interdimensional hidden power structure monitoring the time-space of Earth as its domain of influence, and operating as a secret government using quantum access Time Travel technologies to carry out its operations and mandates, (5) A Top Secret Time-travel-based A Revelation on the Life and Teachings of Jesus; (6) Time Screen, a public exposé of the 100-year secret Chronogarchy plot to break apart America in his book Time Screen (2023), (7) Tracking the AntiChrists. And (8) "2022 Diary"



























