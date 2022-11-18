Understanding Pope Francis: Post Reformation Councils

Understanding Pope Francis: Post Reformation CouncilsIn episode 69 we discuss the post reformation councils held by the Roman Catholic church namely the Council of Trent, Vatican I and Vatican II. We also discuss some noteworthy dogmas declared by popes in between these councils. We see how these councils and dogmas are still relevant today and what effect they have on our time.
