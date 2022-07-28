Washington Proposes Prisoners’ Swap As Russian Operations Continue In Ukraine

On July 27, the official representative of the People’s Militia of the DPR, Ivan Filipenko, announced the complete destruction of the Ukrainian units that were deployed at the Uglegorsk thermal power plant.

Earlier on July 24, DPR military officials claimed that the mop up operations began on the territory of the plant which was surrounded by Russian-led forces. Russian and DPR assault groups took control of the plant in two days.

After the end of mop up operation at the Uglegorsk thermal power plant, Russian forces advanced to the west. Clashes broke out for control of the village of Semigorie.

In the Bakhmut region, fierce battles continue in the villages of Veselaya Dolyna on the southern outskirts of the city.

After DPR units took control of the town of Pokrovske located on the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut, the allied forces intensify shelling on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly in the city.

In the Slavyansk region, Ukrainian media spread fake news about the Ukrainian control of the town of Bogorodichny and a number of other settlements, but later the reports were denied.

Battles continue in the villages of Sidorovo and Dolyna. Russian forces are striking at the AFU facilities in Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka.

Russian forces have claimed new victories on front lines in Southern Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine were reportedly repelled from their positions in Belogorka as well as from the Andreevka area. Ukrainian assault groups have recently attempted to launch a counter offencive in the area but suffered heavy losses from artillery fire and aviation and retreated.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian army opened fire 146 times on the territory of the DPR, firing more than 800 rounds, which was the maximum since the beginning of hostilities in February this year.

In Donetsk, the AFU were accused of mining the city with multiple rocket launchers. The DPR defense Headquarters claims that anti-personnel mines PFM-1 “Petal” are being dropped on the city by Ukrainian MLRS.

On July 27, 4 people were killed on the territory of the DPR, 11 more were injured.

Amid ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, Moscow and Washington reportedly came closer to launch another prisoner’s exchange.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken intends to hold the first telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine. Blinken assured “it will not be for negotiations about Ukraine.”

The US presidential administration has offered Russia to exchange businessman Viktor Bout, convicted in the United States, for Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia in the espionage case, and basketball player Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Russia on suspicion of drug smuggling. Washington reportedly passed the proposal “a few weeks ago, in June,” the plan was supported by President Joe Biden.

SUPPORT SOUTH FRONT'S WORK :

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT

