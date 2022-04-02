A Polish Mother Who Has Come To Volunteer on the Front Line Tells Us That as a Mother of Four, She Is Doing It Not Only To Help the Ukrainians, but Also for the Safety and Future of Her Own Children

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/31/2022 In an interview with Wen Yao, a Polish mother who has come to volunteer on the front line tells us that as a mother of four children, she is doing it not only to help the Ukrainians, but also for the safety and future of her own children, because the war could spread and there will be no peace in the world if people do not step forward to help the Ukrainian people end this war within their borders