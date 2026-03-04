BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Healing For The Fractured Soul Session 58 | The Malicious Psychology of Modern Schooling
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1457 followers
18 views • 1 day ago

A NYC public school "teacher of the year" once said, "Genius is as common as dirt." What if modern schooling's underlying purpose is not to educate but to train out our natural genius? What if it is designed to replace "Instinctive Brilliance" with something that only resembles education but is, in fact, a mechanism to stifle inborn talent and steer boys and girls in a direction the elites can use for their own benefit? Tonight, we will discuss the malicious psychology that underpins modern education and how this education has shaped you and the society you live in. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-58/

Keywords
healingpedophiliaeducationdeliverancehomeschoolingmolestationdidself helpincestsex traffickingcounselinghomeschoolhealthy relationshipspublic schoolbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken hearts
