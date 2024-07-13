Kary Banks Mullis Talks about PCR

Kary Banks Mullis (28 December 1944 – 7 August 2019) was an American biochemist. known for the invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 1993 and awarded the Japan Prize that same year. Biology is today spoken of as before PCR and after PCR.

In this video Nobel Prize Winner Kary Mullis talks about his PCR invention





