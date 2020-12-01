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1.12.2020 MAGA musings/update
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120 views • January 12, 2021
WeThePeople movement. this is OUR movement and our current president - Trump is leading us. We have prepared so enjoy the show and join in support of him and others as you see need.
Also Join the narrative. Doesn't have to be fancy or complicated. Muse and share your thoughts.
WE are bigger and more than THEM. Lets take this back together.
Also Join the narrative. Doesn't have to be fancy or complicated. Muse and share your thoughts.
WE are bigger and more than THEM. Lets take this back together.
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