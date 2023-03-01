Beyond the Maze - Round Table w/ Kristin Elizabeth

Kristin Elizabeth is the author of the controversial Themis Report outlining the activities of possible "chaos agents" in the medical freedom movement. Subscribe to her new Substack, Beyond the Maze: https://beyondthemaze.substack.com/

Join our Locals community:

https://roundingtheearth.locals.com/

Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack:

https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/

Support us by checking out our sponsor page:

https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/rounding-the-earth-sponsors-and-partners

Follow us on all our platforms:

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605

Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8

YouTube: **Censored on February 6, 2023**

Rokfin:

https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth

BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/

Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/

Visit the Campfire Wiki:

https://www.campfire.wiki/