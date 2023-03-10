https://gettr.com/post/p2awqgma1c3

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Nicole interviews Scott Presler, founder of #GaysForTrump: Americans haven't done a great job separating the CCP from the Chinese people. And I want to be the first to say that we vehemently oppose the CCP, but we stand with you, the Chinese people. We're an ally, but change needs to come from the Chinese.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 妮可采访“全美挺川同性恋大联盟”创始人斯科特·普莱斯勒：美国人没有很好地把中共和中国人民区分开来。我想率先说，我们强烈反对中共，但我们与中国人民站在一起。我们是你们的盟友，但改变现状要靠中国人民。





