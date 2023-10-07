Cocooning with Your Soul Meditation – Embracing, Loving, Elevating for These Times Right Now!

Like a caterpillar cocoons and becomes a butterfly, you can also cocoon and become more of your soul, a higher harmonic of your Self.
This recording helps you to recognize, integrate, and embody more of your soul that is easier and more available to you right here, right now. As you listen and feel this recording more and more in and through your body, you will become more of this higher harmonic of you and your life will begin to reflect a more loving and balanced presence.
Enjoy this recording. Enjoy more of You!
You can listen on Insight Timer:
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/cocooning-with-your-soul
My Website:
