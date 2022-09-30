Create New Account
Mike Pompeo Visits Taiwan, Reiterates “Taiwan Is Already an Independent Nation”
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1qxr6759

Former U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, arrived in Taiwan for the second time on the evening of September 26 and soon headed south to Kaohsiung to attend a forum on the 27th. Members from the New Federal State of China (NFSC) held up the flag of the NFSC, and flags of the United States and Taiwan to express their welcome. They held banners stressing that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not equal to the Chinese people. There were also signs expressing that the people of Taiwan welcomes Mr. Pompeo and are grateful for him

