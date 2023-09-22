Fiji Water for Aluminium Detox, First COVID Prep Act Lawsuit | Dr. Levatin & Ray Flores, Ep 120









When homeopathic pediatrician Dr. Janet Levatin has a child in her practice in need of detoxing from aluminum in vaccines or their everyday life, she turns to Fiji Water. She discusses her total detox protocol, how she identifies if the body can properly rid of toxins, challenges the germ theory and more on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA from the Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon. Also from the Fourth Annual Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon, Children’s Health Defense Lawyer Ray Flores joins to talk about his one-of-a-kind COVID shot fatality lawsuit.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





Dr. Janet Levatin’s practice: https://www.janetlevatinmd.com/





Flores’ case: Family of 24-Year-Old Who Died From COVID Vaccine Sues DOD in ‘Groundbreaking Case’

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/george-watts-jr-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/





