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The Rebirth Of Microsoft - How Satya Nadella Saved It (Or Did He?)
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7 views • October 29, 2019
When Satya Nadella became Microsoft's CEO, the company has been doing extremely well, pushing out new technologies and attracting a lot of investors. And while many today say that Satya Nadella saved Microsoft, others suggest that the company didn't need any saving at all. So which is it?
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