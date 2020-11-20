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A History Of Vaccines To The Present Pfizer COVID Vaccine & Their Dangers With Dr. Carrie Madej
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2036 views • November 20, 2020
We previously had Dr. Carrie Madej on the show to discuss hydrogels, implantable biosensors and the coming vaccine for COVID. However, since she is very knowledgeable about vaccines in general, I thought it would be informative if she would share her knowledge with our audience so that they are completely informed as to what is in vaccines and why they are dangerous.
Dr. Carrie Madej is originally from Dearborn, Michigan and received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medical Biosciences in 2001. She then completed her traditional internship at The Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia and internal medicine residency at Mercer University in Macon Georgia.
Dr. Madej served as a private clinician and medical director of clinics in Georgia until 2015. She then moved to the Dominican Republic where she spends her time doing charity work and telemedicine. Dr. Madej also served as an attending physician for the Pennsylvania College of Osteopathic Medicine – Georgia Campus, where she mentored students in clinical applications of internal medicine for 8 years. She has served as a public speaker and was featured in the documentary, “The Marketing of Madness” about the overuse of prescription psychotropic medicines.
This is meant to be for informational purposes only. If you require medical advice, see your doctor.
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Dr. Carrie Madej is originally from Dearborn, Michigan and received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medical Biosciences in 2001. She then completed her traditional internship at The Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia and internal medicine residency at Mercer University in Macon Georgia.
Dr. Madej served as a private clinician and medical director of clinics in Georgia until 2015. She then moved to the Dominican Republic where she spends her time doing charity work and telemedicine. Dr. Madej also served as an attending physician for the Pennsylvania College of Osteopathic Medicine – Georgia Campus, where she mentored students in clinical applications of internal medicine for 8 years. She has served as a public speaker and was featured in the documentary, “The Marketing of Madness” about the overuse of prescription psychotropic medicines.
This is meant to be for informational purposes only. If you require medical advice, see your doctor.
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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