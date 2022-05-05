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Zelensky's Soldiers Keep Surrendering
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250 views • May 05, 2022
Knowledge IS power. When you know the truth life gets easier and you're not made a fool of.
3rd video - "Ukrainian soldiers make the right choice - they surrender."
by Essence of Time International - "As we mentioned in earlier videos, LPR and Russian army capture Ukrainian soldiers every day by dozens. By official and unofficial data Ukrainian daily losses are 300-700 soldiers and hundreds get wounded and (or) captured."
https://youtu.be/ivRGouHUhh8
3rd video - "Ukrainian soldiers make the right choice - they surrender."
by Essence of Time International - "As we mentioned in earlier videos, LPR and Russian army capture Ukrainian soldiers every day by dozens. By official and unofficial data Ukrainian daily losses are 300-700 soldiers and hundreds get wounded and (or) captured."
https://youtu.be/ivRGouHUhh8
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