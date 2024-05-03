💉☠️ covid FRAUD DEMOCIDE MRNA “VACCINE” VICTIMS? sun 28 apr 2024 GeorgeGodley.com vlog.com
75 views
•
Published Friday
•
Disabilities, edema every minute after covid fraud democide mRna "vaccine" compared to once a day or week before
Keywords
vaccinebrain damagepersonalitygenocidechangecrimes against humanitycrimesmental illnessdisorderdemocidebio weaponapathycovidmrnaclot shot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos