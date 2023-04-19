Possible dangers of Reverse Osmosis Water.

This reflects my experience with this chemical. Water as you know it is a compound. A solution. Reverse Osmosis changes water into a chemical with negative properties and a pH of 4.5-5.5... no, that's NOT 7.0. that's an outright lie or an idiot OR... A broken membrane. This is my experience with flushing grow mediums with it for 15 years and the results and what we use it for. Hit meeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.