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The Contagion Myth - Sally Fallon Morell - April 23rd
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30 views • April 11, 2022
Sally's TransitionTALK was rescheduled to April 23rd (from December 2021). Join us via Livestream (and replay) or In Person, here in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia!
Get tickets and more information here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/sally-fallon-morell-the-contagion-myth/
CONSIDER THIS: All disease is the result of three causes: malnutrition, toxins and injury. Microbes (bacteria, fungus, “viruses”) are often present in disease, but they are not the cause. If you thought about this statement and said, “But they’re telling us that a “virus” is causing all of this “pandemic” . . . then you’ll really want to hear Sally Fallon Morrell, our next TransitionTalk speaker in April.
The official explanation for today’s Covid-19 pandemic is a “dangerous, infectious virus.” This is the rationale for isolating a large portion of the world’s population in their homes so as to curb its spread. From face masks to social distancing, from antivirals to vaccines, these measures are predicated on the assumption that tiny virus can cause serious illness and that such illness is transmissible person-to-person.
What if (as it turns out to be), all of that is not true? In this time of Covid, with all of the obvious and competing attempts to shape the narrative about “what you should be doing,” wouldn’t it be critical – and welcome – to practically understand how the human system that defends and supports disease actually works? That would be a powerful basis for building a clear, defendable, personal response to all of the competing claims.
Get tickets and more information here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/sally-fallon-morell-the-contagion-myth/
CONSIDER THIS: All disease is the result of three causes: malnutrition, toxins and injury. Microbes (bacteria, fungus, “viruses”) are often present in disease, but they are not the cause. If you thought about this statement and said, “But they’re telling us that a “virus” is causing all of this “pandemic” . . . then you’ll really want to hear Sally Fallon Morrell, our next TransitionTalk speaker in April.
The official explanation for today’s Covid-19 pandemic is a “dangerous, infectious virus.” This is the rationale for isolating a large portion of the world’s population in their homes so as to curb its spread. From face masks to social distancing, from antivirals to vaccines, these measures are predicated on the assumption that tiny virus can cause serious illness and that such illness is transmissible person-to-person.
What if (as it turns out to be), all of that is not true? In this time of Covid, with all of the obvious and competing attempts to shape the narrative about “what you should be doing,” wouldn’t it be critical – and welcome – to practically understand how the human system that defends and supports disease actually works? That would be a powerful basis for building a clear, defendable, personal response to all of the competing claims.
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