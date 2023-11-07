Culture War | Satanic Nature of the New World Order | Guest: Maria Zeee with Zeee Media | United Nations at the Helm | Expose Unfruitful Works of Darkness - Ephesians 5:11

Maria Zeee, the most banned and listened to independent media source in the entire country of Australia, joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast today to explain what exactly the New World Order is along with why and how we should stand up. She explains that the ultimate goal of the New World Order is to usher in the anti-Christ and get people to submit to him, worship him, and get the mark of the beast. The New World Order is about taking your souls for Satan, she says. The mechanisms used to do this are implemented by the United Nations that is at the helm of all of this. Check out more information about the New World Order from Maria at https://zeeemedia.com/ and follow Maria Zeee on Rumble and Telegram.





Links:

www.zeeemedia.com

https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee

www.momsonamission.net

[email protected]



