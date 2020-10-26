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White House prepared to deal with COVID cases as they rise: Farah
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2 views • October 26, 2020
White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah discusses staffers in Vice President Mike Pence's office testing positive for COVID-19, the confirmation battle over Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Trump hitting nearly two dozen cities alone this week to campaign.
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