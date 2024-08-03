Surprising Benefit of Eating Meat: What You Need to Know - Jeremiah and Amy Harris

Today, the expertise of the American cattle rancher has masterfully blended the purebred Japanese Wagyu with traditional American cattle breeds to produce what’s proven to be a superior product for the typical American’s budget and palette. The wonderfully marbled, healthier richness from the Wagyu breed combined with the full and meaty beef flavor Americans love – that’s American Wagyu. At Ozark Valley Beef company, we raise our American Wagyu cattle to be a breed apart from the rest and give you a more affordable and enjoyable beef eating experience. We call it Ozark Wagyu, and we’re sure you’ll find it’s among the very best of the American Wagyu product on the market.









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









Jeremiah and Amy Harris - Ozark Valley Beef Co

WEBSITE: www.ozarkwagyu.com

PROMO CODE: FLYOVER (15% off)









The Benefits of the Carnivore Diet: https://rumble.com/v47nuu2-the-benefits-of-the-carnivore-diet-jeremiah-and-amy-harris.html









-------------------------------------------

