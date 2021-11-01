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Federation Is Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity
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42 views • November 01, 2021
Please, read here first.
A part of the Federation, not the entire organization (this has to be made very clear), has become just another higher and more complex level of government and control.
If the starseeds and the real people of Earth understand this, they will start to truly act and stop waiting for outside forces for help and intervention.
The New Age movement, controlled by 3 letter agencies, has deeply brainwashed the “awakened community” into believing that the extraterrestrials, specially the United Federation of Planets, are only “Light and Love” and that they will come and save us all from humanity’s self-created crisis and cataclysms.
The truth is that it is the people of the world who have to and will do the heavy lifting. The extraterrestrials can help, but only in the form of guidance, of sharing of information and by stopping negative outside forces from intervening even more. And maybe even stopping them from using advanced technology which humanity does not have the capacity to understand, counteract and protect itself from.
While it is very obvious that I believe there’s a lot that the extraterrestrials can do to help us without intervening in the Prime Directive and on free will, I have never said in no way shape or form that they have to do everything for us and save us from the current situation while we sit down on the couch and do absolutely nothing.
My messages have always been the exact opposite of this. We are the creators of everything. Humanity is the generator of the problem, and therefore is the solution. And it has always been this way. However, this is a problem of EVERYONE, not just of humanity.
My messages are only to raise awareness into ways that ‘they’ can assist us. The benevolent races who feel the call to do so, and want to, of course. And also, to raise awareness about the unfairness of events happening OUTSIDE of Earth, that DO affect us, in which we have no control of, but which the extraterrestrials do.
While it is true that the United Federation of Planets have committed many crimes against this civilization, this hasn’t been done on purpose. At least for the vast majority of events and members of the organization. They are not perfect and commit mistakes. They are beings in their own process of evolution as well.
But now that they are aware about the countless crimes committed to this civilization, it is more than time for them to do SOMETHING about it!
Because if they don’t, then this will be something that will have to deal with in the future. If not in this life, in the next ones.
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My Contact
E-mail: [email protected]
Discord: Sparkle#6024
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🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces
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🎵 Music
"Icy Vindur" by A Himitsu
https://jonaserixon.github.io/a-himitsu/track.html?title=icy-vindur
A part of the Federation, not the entire organization (this has to be made very clear), has become just another higher and more complex level of government and control.
If the starseeds and the real people of Earth understand this, they will start to truly act and stop waiting for outside forces for help and intervention.
The New Age movement, controlled by 3 letter agencies, has deeply brainwashed the “awakened community” into believing that the extraterrestrials, specially the United Federation of Planets, are only “Light and Love” and that they will come and save us all from humanity’s self-created crisis and cataclysms.
The truth is that it is the people of the world who have to and will do the heavy lifting. The extraterrestrials can help, but only in the form of guidance, of sharing of information and by stopping negative outside forces from intervening even more. And maybe even stopping them from using advanced technology which humanity does not have the capacity to understand, counteract and protect itself from.
While it is very obvious that I believe there’s a lot that the extraterrestrials can do to help us without intervening in the Prime Directive and on free will, I have never said in no way shape or form that they have to do everything for us and save us from the current situation while we sit down on the couch and do absolutely nothing.
My messages have always been the exact opposite of this. We are the creators of everything. Humanity is the generator of the problem, and therefore is the solution. And it has always been this way. However, this is a problem of EVERYONE, not just of humanity.
My messages are only to raise awareness into ways that ‘they’ can assist us. The benevolent races who feel the call to do so, and want to, of course. And also, to raise awareness about the unfairness of events happening OUTSIDE of Earth, that DO affect us, in which we have no control of, but which the extraterrestrials do.
While it is true that the United Federation of Planets have committed many crimes against this civilization, this hasn’t been done on purpose. At least for the vast majority of events and members of the organization. They are not perfect and commit mistakes. They are beings in their own process of evolution as well.
But now that they are aware about the countless crimes committed to this civilization, it is more than time for them to do SOMETHING about it!
Because if they don’t, then this will be something that will have to deal with in the future. If not in this life, in the next ones.
-
My Contact
E-mail: [email protected]
Discord: Sparkle#6024
-
🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces
-
🎵 Music
"Icy Vindur" by A Himitsu
https://jonaserixon.github.io/a-himitsu/track.html?title=icy-vindur
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