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Dr. Buttar concerning the wearing of masks
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69 views • July 31, 2020
Dr. Rashid Buttar is another voice of reason during this COVID-19 plandemic. This video clip I'm showing you is his explanation of why the mask doesn't protect you from getting or giving COVID-19 to anyone else. He tells you some of the very same things I have mentioned before in other videos.
Link to the entire video from Dr. Buttar:
https://youtu.be/UDoP-Sgimvg
Link to the entire video from Dr. Buttar:
https://youtu.be/UDoP-Sgimvg
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