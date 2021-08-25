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Simplifya Compliance in the Cannabis Industry
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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20 views • August 25, 2021
#CompliantAF
Simplifya was founded by partners of the law firm that drafted the original rules governing marijuana in Colorado, and investors with proven track records in technology startups. Today, we are the leading software compliance solution for the cannabis industry.

Scott Daly is a leader who gets results…from people to process...to product and profit. Consistently recruited to accelerate new and established business ventures.

Results-oriented leader with abilities to lead teams with superior results. Instinctively attracts/retains people with powerful performance. Expertise in combining strategic vision, planning, and tactical implementation strengths.

Core competencies include building and scaling sales teams, SaaS technologies, GM leadership, sustaining growth with scalable business modeling, operations management, organizational change, P&L performance, profit generation.

Show Notes:
Scott Daly Chief Revenue Officer at Simplifya
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jscottdaly/

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 776 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
cannabiscompliancemmj
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