Just wow…listen to this. Vote machine tabulators not working. #electionfraud
GalacticStorm
Published 20 days ago |
Just wow…listen to this.   #electionfraud

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Bill Gatesaz reports 20% of voting centers are having issues w/tabulators. He says the ballot can still be dropped in the box; it will just get centrally tabulated tonight. He says they’re working to fix the issue.

Source

https://static-assets-1.truthsocial.com/tmtg:prime-ts-assets/media_attachments/files/109/309/746/098/315/634/original/ce298d96634af595.qt

malfunctionelection fraudvoting machine

