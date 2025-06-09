In an interview with RT’s Rick Sanchez, Vladimir Medinsky shared insights from the early peace talks with Ukraine. According to him, the Ukrainian delegation wasn’t free to speak openly — let alone make decisions.

NATO’s Rutte Admits: Europe Benefits from Prolonging the Ukraine War

NATO’s Secretary General, Mark Rutte, has joined the growing chorus of Western leaders openly admitting that continued war in Ukraine serves Europe’s strategic interests.

Speaking in London at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Rutte warned against a ceasefire in Ukraine — claiming it would give Russia time to ramp up weapons production. In his own words, this would pose a “risk to NATO.”

According to Rutte, Russia is now outproducing all NATO countries combined when it comes to ammunition — and doing so much faster. He credited support from Iran, China, and North Korea for helping Moscow rebuild its military-industrial base.

“This year alone, Russia is expected to produce 1,500 tanks, 3,000 armored vehicles, and 200 Iskander missiles,” Rutte said.

He even suggested Russia could be ready to confront NATO militarily within five years — a familiar scare tactic often used to justify endless military spending and escalation.