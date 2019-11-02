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Organic Hemp Farming and More with Dave & Erica of Highlander CBD Farms
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86 views • November 02, 2019
The consequences of the ongoing misguided "war on drugs" have been devastating on multiple fronts not the least of which is the lack of research into actual benefits. On the last episode of Objective:Health we looked at the new research being done on psychedelic drugs to help with a whole range of mental issues. This week, we shift our focus to cannabinoids, better known as CBD, a powerful medicinal from the marijuana plant.
Joining us today are our regular O:H host Erica and her husband Dave who will be telling us all about their recent venture: Highlander CBD Farm. We discuss the healing potential of CBD and the multiple conditions it can help address, as well as getting into the differences between CBD and THC and the healing potential of both. We also talk about the nightmare Dave and Erica are going through trying to navigate the bureaucracy of constantly changing regulations on the federal and state levels. It sometimes feels like one step forward, two steps back!
Tune in for this interesting show where we talk about all things CBD!
Time stamps:
4:50 What is hemp and can you get CBD and THC in the same plant?
7:47 How does CBD make you feel? Does it have psychoactive properties?
10:12 Does CBD also have anti-carcenogenic effects and would they pick it over regular marijuana?
12:40 Why we decided to go into CBD/hemp farming
24:08 A bit about our CBD salve
29:40 CBD research shows it helps treat many ailments
33:50 Legalities of marijuana farming still confusing and risky
38:14 How much THC is needed to get high?
50:03 What makes your product stand out?
********
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Joining us today are our regular O:H host Erica and her husband Dave who will be telling us all about their recent venture: Highlander CBD Farm. We discuss the healing potential of CBD and the multiple conditions it can help address, as well as getting into the differences between CBD and THC and the healing potential of both. We also talk about the nightmare Dave and Erica are going through trying to navigate the bureaucracy of constantly changing regulations on the federal and state levels. It sometimes feels like one step forward, two steps back!
Tune in for this interesting show where we talk about all things CBD!
Time stamps:
4:50 What is hemp and can you get CBD and THC in the same plant?
7:47 How does CBD make you feel? Does it have psychoactive properties?
10:12 Does CBD also have anti-carcenogenic effects and would they pick it over regular marijuana?
12:40 Why we decided to go into CBD/hemp farming
24:08 A bit about our CBD salve
29:40 CBD research shows it helps treat many ailments
33:50 Legalities of marijuana farming still confusing and risky
38:14 How much THC is needed to get high?
50:03 What makes your product stand out?
********
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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