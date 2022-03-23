FLASHBACK - Hunter Biden Texts His Dad: Naked, Smoking Crack With Underage Girls? - Dead Brother's 14 YO?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Original airing of this video was from October 2020... just a 2 weeks before the 2020 election. Information like this was suppressed by Big Tech and called 'Russian Disinformation' by Legacy Media.
They (Big Tech & Legacy Media) colluded to help install Joe Biden in the White House.