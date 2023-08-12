The Tiger and the Snake Financial Report 08/11/2023

In this episode Angry Tiger talks about How Aliens Do Not Help Inflation, CPI and Horse Manure: What They Have In Common, Wild Cina!!, Russia and CBDC, Biden's 39 Billion Sheets To The Wind, The Health of the Working Family

Crypto Market, Precious Metals and more.

Links to all of Tiger's content, socials, and etc. can all be found here:

https://linktr.ee/angrytigersden

Join the TNP CREW:

Follow us on your favorite platforms here https://libertylinks.io/TNP, Like our videos (Including this one!), and Share on Twitter, Instagram, Gab, and Minds with #TNPCREW

