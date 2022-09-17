X22 Financial Report Ep. 2876a - The [CB]/[WEF] Unveiled Their Currency Agenda, This Will Fail Just Like Everything Else

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2876a - Sept 16, 2022
The [CB]/[WEF] Unveiled Their Currency Agenda, This Will Fail Just Like Everything Else
The economic system is breaking down around the world, the [CB] has no cover story they are left out in the open and now they are making their move on alternative currency. They need to drive people away from other currencies so they can introduce their CBDC, this will fail.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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