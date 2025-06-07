Iranian MP Zohrevand hails Russia's position amid US nuclear talks & Maria Zakharova's stance...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian MP Abolfazl Zohrevand hails Russia's position amid US nuclear talks
'The most important reaction comes from [FM spokeswoman] Ms. Zakharova who took a stance against the negative reactions and threats from the Americans against Iran, warned them, and considered Iran's right to enrichment'