Deadly LICE & Famine coming soon! Plus Trump pushing WEF Smart Cities - Michael Yon shares Intel!
229 views
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine

March 9, 2023

Michael Yon, America's most experienced Combat Correspondent and Terrorism expert, joins DeAnna Lorraine in a deep dive interview talking about the Dutch Farmers' current protests of the WEF stealing their farmland, to famine and a deadly LICE pandemic coming down the pipe soon, to Trump potentially pushing WEF Smart Cities. Don't miss this incredible conversation!


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cf7zy-deadly-lice-and-famine-coming-soon-plus-trump-pushing-wef-smart-cities-mich.html


trumpcurrent eventspresidentintelpandemicsmart citiesprotestsfamineworld economic forumlicewefdeanna lorraineshots firedmichael yondutch farmerscombat correspondentterrorism expertstealing farmland

