DRACONIAN - STELLAR TOMBS

This is a video i made 6 years ago.....



A place where daylight aches

It’s all unreal to you

A sunset calls me here

I swear to love it’s true



So alien this vaulted screen

And patterns form into contours

The dark around me as dense as matter...

A stellar quake fills the astral space



How dare you not to see?

My tears are gifts to you

A heart you must set free,

How dare you not believe?



“Became I freeze in the warmth, in the glow of Helios -

Sweat in the heart of summers drained

And radiant life to falter and beautiful tears to dry:

I’m gracefully bowing... In horror”



Waterless like the ocean –

Drizzling like the deserts;

Come emerge and wallow!

Pretend like nothing at all

Along the whirlwinds in your head

A place where daylight aches

It’s all unreal to you

A world we must set free

I swear to love it’s true



Petrified spirit, dilated stare...

I’m piercing through these icy shackles

Somehow cast around this nebula,

Unwilling to enter my birth



“Would you take my hand and follow through the ether?

Would you sweat and dance in winters1 bloom?

For radiant life to falter and beautiful tears to dry: ‘

I m gracefully bowing... In sorrow”



Waterless like the ocean –

Drizzling like the deserts;

Come emerge and wallow!

Pretend like nothing at all

Along the whirlwinds in your head



…along the whirlwinds in your head



Frailty and strength marry and dissolve

And the sky fills up with poetry and song…

Into the soothing black we go....