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DRACONIAN - STELLAR TOMBS
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
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45 views • December 14, 2021
This is a video i made 6 years ago.....

A place where daylight aches
It’s all unreal to you
A sunset calls me here
I swear to love it’s true

So alien this vaulted screen
And patterns form into contours
The dark around me as dense as matter...
A stellar quake fills the astral space

How dare you not to see?
My tears are gifts to you
A heart you must set free,
How dare you not believe?

“Became I freeze in the warmth, in the glow of Helios -
Sweat in the heart of summers drained
And radiant life to falter and beautiful tears to dry:
I’m gracefully bowing... In horror”

Waterless like the ocean –
Drizzling like the deserts;
Come emerge and wallow!
Pretend like nothing at all
Along the whirlwinds in your head
A place where daylight aches
It’s all unreal to you
A world we must set free
I swear to love it’s true

Petrified spirit, dilated stare...
I’m piercing through these icy shackles
Somehow cast around this nebula,
Unwilling to enter my birth

“Would you take my hand and follow through the ether?
Would you sweat and dance in winters1 bloom?
For radiant life to falter and beautiful tears to dry: ‘
I m gracefully bowing... In sorrow”

Waterless like the ocean –
Drizzling like the deserts;
Come emerge and wallow!
Pretend like nothing at all
Along the whirlwinds in your head

…along the whirlwinds in your head

Frailty and strength marry and dissolve
And the sky fills up with poetry and song…
Into the soothing black we go....
Keywords
planet earthhandlewith care
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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