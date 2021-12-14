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DRACONIAN - STELLAR TOMBS
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45 views • December 14, 2021
This is a video i made 6 years ago.....
A place where daylight aches
It’s all unreal to you
A sunset calls me here
I swear to love it’s true
So alien this vaulted screen
And patterns form into contours
The dark around me as dense as matter...
A stellar quake fills the astral space
How dare you not to see?
My tears are gifts to you
A heart you must set free,
How dare you not believe?
“Became I freeze in the warmth, in the glow of Helios -
Sweat in the heart of summers drained
And radiant life to falter and beautiful tears to dry:
I’m gracefully bowing... In horror”
Waterless like the ocean –
Drizzling like the deserts;
Come emerge and wallow!
Pretend like nothing at all
Along the whirlwinds in your head
A place where daylight aches
It’s all unreal to you
A world we must set free
I swear to love it’s true
Petrified spirit, dilated stare...
I’m piercing through these icy shackles
Somehow cast around this nebula,
Unwilling to enter my birth
“Would you take my hand and follow through the ether?
Would you sweat and dance in winters1 bloom?
For radiant life to falter and beautiful tears to dry: ‘
I m gracefully bowing... In sorrow”
Waterless like the ocean –
Drizzling like the deserts;
Come emerge and wallow!
Pretend like nothing at all
Along the whirlwinds in your head
…along the whirlwinds in your head
Frailty and strength marry and dissolve
And the sky fills up with poetry and song…
Into the soothing black we go....
A place where daylight aches
It’s all unreal to you
A sunset calls me here
I swear to love it’s true
So alien this vaulted screen
And patterns form into contours
The dark around me as dense as matter...
A stellar quake fills the astral space
How dare you not to see?
My tears are gifts to you
A heart you must set free,
How dare you not believe?
“Became I freeze in the warmth, in the glow of Helios -
Sweat in the heart of summers drained
And radiant life to falter and beautiful tears to dry:
I’m gracefully bowing... In horror”
Waterless like the ocean –
Drizzling like the deserts;
Come emerge and wallow!
Pretend like nothing at all
Along the whirlwinds in your head
A place where daylight aches
It’s all unreal to you
A world we must set free
I swear to love it’s true
Petrified spirit, dilated stare...
I’m piercing through these icy shackles
Somehow cast around this nebula,
Unwilling to enter my birth
“Would you take my hand and follow through the ether?
Would you sweat and dance in winters1 bloom?
For radiant life to falter and beautiful tears to dry: ‘
I m gracefully bowing... In sorrow”
Waterless like the ocean –
Drizzling like the deserts;
Come emerge and wallow!
Pretend like nothing at all
Along the whirlwinds in your head
…along the whirlwinds in your head
Frailty and strength marry and dissolve
And the sky fills up with poetry and song…
Into the soothing black we go....
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